I’ve been away

But my mind is still going, trying, working, attempting to make sense of everything.

The positives, can I stick with those?

I’m so much a feminist, but the wave I’m on may as well be a crinkle against the beach, so much of the power of it comes from people before me. I had the privilege to never experience a glass ceiling, a lower wage, or anything less than respect in my career. I had the privilege to explore my sexuality openly at a young age. I had the privilege of many, many lessons and gentle guidance and attentive and experienced mentors.

It is not bad to remember, reinforce, and recollect the roots of this. To be shoved up in front of the question and answer it: why are human rights important?

It is not bad to remember why collectives are more powerful than individuals, and reconfirm that unification is more powerful than division.

I feel triumph in actual humans turning the giant monoliths of Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus around. It’s just the beginning. It’s just two weeks in. We cannot change the mind of the president of the United States, but we can change what that office means. To us, to the world. We can take power from the corporations.

Didn’t we believe in Adbusters as timid ninth-graders, hovering behind our mothers at the health food store checkout line, hating when they wore those shawl and house dress combos in public, yoga clothes when surely they never went to yoga class?

Didn’t we believe in zines?

Didn’t we believe in our power?

I understand there are problems. Severe problems. I’m not a Pollyanna (or maybe I am) but I’m not going to apologize for my energy. I am motivated to make light, to make art, to make conversation, and to motivate change.

I want people to understand how the government works. If they do not understand this, they cannot transform it.

I want people to understand that they are powerful. I want people to understand that they are not bound by fear. We live on this earth for such a short time, and we are capable of so much more than we think we are.

I want people to understand what a folk hero is. It isn’t a white man with a guitar from the 1940s, although it has been. Roxane Gay is a folk hero. Dave Chappelle is a folk hero. I want people to understand that they can receive protection, inspiration, and energy from the words of people who have the microphone right now, and that their support acts to turn the volume up.

Read Woody Guthrie or Utah Phillips if it makes you feel better, even though they have left the earthly plane. Read Rebecca Solnit. Read Hannah Arendt. Do not diminish protesters. If you protest, may you experience energy, safety, and warmth. May you be inspired. If you do not protest, may you find the heat of change from other spaces.

And if you do not have the luxury to feel anything but fear right now, may the energy of the population who fights reach you in some way. I believe in its power. I believe in our power. I believe in the tools we’ve learned: Twitter, Google Docs, longform journalism, short form social media posting. Yes, they can be maddening, but they are the tools we made.

It’s time to put them to use.