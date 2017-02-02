imaginarycircus:

only-transhuman: radiant-anor: I’m amazed that the goblins in The Hobbit managed to recognize Orcrist and Glamdring on sight. That’s two swords from Gondolin, which have been lying around in some hoard since the First Age. The Third Age goblins must have a really good public education system. Their social studies program is lacking but they have a really good module on History Of Things That Could Stab You. At least some goblins/orcs can read and write (they leave graffiti among other things) and it literally says their names right on the swords. Orcrist means golbin cleaver. Glamdring–foe hammer.

Btw, anyone looking for a more sympathetic treatment of the orcs of Middle Earth should check out The Last Ringbearer.

