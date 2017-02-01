profeminist:

“To announce that there must be no criticism of the President, or that we are to stand by the President, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public.”

– President Theodore Roosevelt

“The nationalist not only does not disapprove of atrocities committed by his own side, he has a remarkable capacity for not even hearing about them.“

– George Orwell

“Patriotism is supporting your country all the time and the government when it deserves it.“

– Mark Twain