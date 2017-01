virginiagreene:

I’m still here and quite busy!! Here’s a coloring page of a broody female dodo, who doesn’t quite like the look of you, a hungry mid-17th-century sailor.

#coloring #ink #bartelsintern #dodo #extinction #bird #extinctbirds (at Cornell Lab of Ornithology)

