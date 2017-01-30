chibird:

Be brave, friends. Today while I was out grocery shopping, a stranger, completely unprovoked, decided to say racist, xenophobic insults to me. He told me that they were building a wall and to go back where I’m from, multiple times with spite in his face. I am an American citizen. I was born in the United States and have lived here my whole life. And I am Asian. I was shocked and terrified, and now, angered. There is no place for racists in the U.S. I belong here, and I will fight for equality for as long as hateful people like that exist. I will be at the Women’s March on Washington tomorrow.

Tags: we don't control others' choices, but we can control our own response, reblogging as a reminder to myself.