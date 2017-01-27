« camerawakened:Tunneling

marjorierose:“You Can Call Me Al” guitar cover by Tommy Emmanuel…

marjorierose:

“You Can Call Me Al” guitar cover by Tommy Emmanuel & Igor Presnyakov. For anyone needing some energy this Friday.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2jo2lCK.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, January 27th, 2017 at 5:16 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.