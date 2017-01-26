daenystormborn:

You might need to invite him instead. Me ask him? It’s just not how it’s done. Poppycock.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2ko8kJv.

Tags: and I don't know, I have seen several things only after seeing them in gif form, when I've eventually said okay okay already, and it's funny how when i eventually see the part I saw giffed, it feels so different than how I imagined, a gifset is a different medium, with its own special buttons it pushes, it's like how I felt when I first went to the opera, with gifsets vs the source video it's not quite the same thing, because the elements really are the same images, but the flow of time is different, the gifset plucks out those few moments, and elevates them, where with the video it's a flowing stream hurrying past, it just feels... different, I haven't seen this yet, but now I want to, and I wonder how it will feel.