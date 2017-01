merrmaids:

cards against humanity posted a listing to try to hire barack obama for their ceo position on craigslist im

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2kma71A.

Tags: internet lolz/satire, is p. much what's keeping me going at this point, i mean not mean-spirited japery, that stuff can fuck right off, but this kind, humanity-affirming stuff that carries a weaponized payload, of NO FOR REALS THE STUFF YOU THINK IS MESSED UP IS IN TRUTH MESSED UP.