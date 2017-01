handaxe:

bed-dweller: handaxe: hey kids we’re living in a fascist regime This is a very cool resource for people who want to fight back but aren’t sure how. reblogging for the swingleft.org link. It’s a really great, easy to use/understand resource

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2jWZ9lf.

Tags: politics, a+ would recommend, redacted, don't get mad, get organized, okay get mad AND get organized, i signed up with swingleft the other day.