thebutterflybabe: ⚪️❤️⚪️💙⚪️ The Malay Red Harlequin is a…

thebutterflybabe:

The Malay Red Harlequin is a butterfly found in the rainforests of peninsular Malaysia, Sumatra and Borneo. This particular individual was photographed in Gunung Palung National Park in Indonesia’s West Kalimantan province on the island of Borneo. Gunung Palung National Park is today an island of forest amid a largely deforested landscape.

There more than 2,500 species of butterflies found in tropical Asia.

📸 credit: Rhett Butler