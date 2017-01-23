« beamer81: “Flowers and Fog” at Glacier National Park “Bison” at…

thebutterflybabe: ⚪️❤️⚪️💙⚪️ The Malay Red Harlequin is a…

thebutterflybabe:

⚪️❤️⚪️💙⚪️
The Malay Red Harlequin is a butterfly found in the rainforests of peninsular Malaysia, Sumatra and Borneo. This particular individual was photographed in Gunung Palung National Park in Indonesia’s West Kalimantan province on the island of Borneo. Gunung Palung National Park is today an island of forest amid a largely deforested landscape.

There more than 2,500 species of butterflies found in tropical Asia.

📸 credit: Rhett Butler

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2j5xt9K.

Tags: insects, insects anonsally will never see, improbably beautiful ones.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, January 23rd, 2017 at 8:01 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.