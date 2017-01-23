marjorierose:

I marched! It was wonderful! There’s plenty of good analysis going around about the successes and failures of this march; I don’t have a ton to add to that because I honestly had pretty limited awareness of what was going on at the national and international level. I had no idea quite how enormous this had become until I saw the news later, although I started to get an inkling when I went to catch the light rail and saw the crowd of people just waiting to get onto the platform to buy a ticket, and the trains going by without letting anybody else on because they were jam-packed already. I waited for a bus for a little while, thinking that might be better, but the bus didn’t even stop. I ended up walking there, about three miles. Just as I was starting out I ran into someone I know from choir, and I walked with her and her family and friends. (Weird moment: I was starting to say, “I went to a women’s college out east,” and one of the friends said “Let me guess, not Smith–Mount Holyoke, right?” and I was struck speechless. Apparently he and his wife used to live in western Mass, but even so! I hadn’t even named a state! I seem to have Mount Holyoke written all over my face.)

