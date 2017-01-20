sylvia-morris:

Australian Women in History: Dame Jean Macnamara, who did important polio research, was awarded her damehood (is that the term?) for her work in orthopaedics, and convinced the Australian Government to introduce the myxoma virus to curb wild rabbit populations. Elizabeth Kenny, an unaccredited (somewhat self-taught) nurse, who transformed polio treatment. Fanny Cochrane Smith, whose recordings of songs in her own language are the only recordings of any Indigenous Tasmanian languages. (Link to further info on Indigenous Tasmanian languages.) Florence Violet McKenzie, who ran her own electrical contracting business, co-founded Australia’s first weekly radio magazine, and got women into the (previously all-male) Australian Navy.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2jh5xR5.