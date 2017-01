spookyskookin:

i found a bunch of dodder growing along the levee when i went and hung out there yesterday! there were a least half a dozen good-sized patches like this. its not green because it parasitizes whatever plants it comes across instead of doing its own photosynthesis.

Tags: the dodder fandom, small but... you know.