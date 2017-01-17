willisninety-six:

President Franklin D. Roosevelt speaking in Syracuse at the New York Democratic State Convention in 1936. FDR’s satirical rebuke against Republicans who opposed Social Security and the New Deal during the 1936 election. 80 years later the very same Republican Party used the same rhetoric unironically to justify taking away health insurance from 20 million Americans.

Tags: politics, this is very on point, I'm consciously working to hold back my outrage, at paul ryan, when he does the sleezy dishonest oh of course we care thing, while actively working toward the opposite, of what he's feigning to support, because on the one hand I do so hate that particular mode, but on the other, his becoming president, following the impeachment of both [redacted] and pence, is currently my *best-case* scenario, of actually possible outcomes.