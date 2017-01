hufflepvnk:

POE PARTY: MODERN AU: part two (part one) LENORE: heiress, sass master, self-declared fashion expert. likes reality T.V., cute guys, and selfies. dislikes boredom, edgar allan poe, and talking about feelings. H.G. WELLS: engineering professor, author, professional cutie pie. likes science fiction, photography, and lenore. dislikes public speaking, conflict, and eduardo dantes.

Tags: poeparty, wellenore.