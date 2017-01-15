« silenceformysoul: Pierre Mornet @halloweden

dendroica: palimpsestion:Sandhill cranes, Somerset, NJ. I saw…

dendroica:

palimpsestion:

Sandhill cranes, Somerset, NJ.

I saw these cranes recently.

I haven’t seen a sandhill crane in years. I need to get out more.

