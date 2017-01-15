birdologist:

fini california towhee

Tags: when I was little, this was the first bird I tried to identify, as a birder I mean, not as a casual oh there's a duck there's a crow kind of person, based on the location where I remember it happening, it was maybe in 1971, when I was 9 years old, it was called a brown towhee in those days, though I failed to identify it that time, since as it turned out, i was trying to use a field guide that only showed birds east of the mississippi, and this bird wasn't in it, i tried hard to make my bird into a catbird, the rusty undertail coverts were right, but the color was wrong, i wore that book out looking for something that matched, before telling myself okay, it must be a catbird then, so i was wrong, but the effort involved is probably why I still remember watching that bird, the way it hopped down the dirt road ahead of me, it's just a dumb story, but I think of it pretty much every time I see a california towhee.