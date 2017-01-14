« propitlikeithot: excitedandpirates: ardatli: twistedingenue: c…

rococoshitposting: warpaintpeggy: INCREDIBLE DRESSES IN ART…

rococoshitposting:

warpaintpeggy:

INCREDIBLE DRESSES IN ART (94/)
Blanche Marion Kay-Shuttleworth by Michele Gordigiani, 1876

I’M GOING TO CRY THIS IS SO REALISTIC

