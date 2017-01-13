« If you zoom in you can see the trail of a bunny and what I think…

whitehouse: One last dad joke.

whitehouse:

One last dad joke.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2iQ6uQr.

Tags: 50 days.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, January 13th, 2017 at 8:44 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.