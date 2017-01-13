« propitlikeithot: excitedandpirates: ardatli: twistedingenue: c…

INCREDIBLE DRESSES IN ART (135/∞)Lady Agnew of…

warpaintpeggy:

INCREDIBLE DRESSES IN ART (135/)
Lady Agnew of Lochnaw by John Singer Sargent, 1892

Tags: all the sargent, but esp. this one.

