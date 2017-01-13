propitlikeithot: excitedandpirates: ardatli: twistedingenue: c…

jigglebologna:

Reblog with your poor explanation! I enter codes so that dudes with hammers can have help when they’re sick or old. I break your electric stuff when you don’t want it no more. I tap very loudly on my keyboard so insurance vendors can fight each other for big-ass client business. Three different sets of people yell at me about three separate things they want implemented. I then yell at a different set of people to do what the other people want done. Then I travel to the place to make sure the people I yelled at did what I told them to so I don’t get yelled at again. I make my money from a company who makes its money by taking the money earned by people who trust them with their money. I also run reports on who makes more money and where they put it. Money. I run a team that makes people online feel like they need to click things for information. I then force them to consume extra things that they don’t want. I also spend a lot of time trying to not piss off very rich public figures with giant egos. I use computers and mathematical equations that don’t make any sense to figure out how few people are needed to do a job so as little money is spent as possible [♫ that’s the technology-being-use-to-exploit-workers-under-the-guise-of-efficiency raaaaagggg ♫]

I use my extensive knowledge of a particular product to put outdated system admins out of work

[♫ that’s the i’m-going-to-be-the-first-against-the-wall-when-the-proletariat-rises raaaaaag ♫]

(sorry for ripping you off david)

(sorry not sorry)