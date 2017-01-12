« I think the excitement of seeing it is seeing it multiple…
windandwater: my problem is this: why do I have to belong to one or the other? why must I choose…

windandwater:

my problem is this:

why do I have to belong to one or the other? why must I choose between the woods and the ocean, the city and the mountains, the sky and the earth?

your choices are summer spring autumn winter, roads or paths, walking or driving, spicy or sweet.

you are green or blue or red, you are light or darkness, you are sunshine or stars.

and I’m tired. I’m so tired of picking one. why can’t I look at starlight and city lights with the same eyes and love them both? why can’t I dance in the rain and in the sunshine? why can’t I wander in the woods and dive into the ocean, why am I one or the other, why can’t I love wind and rain? why must I choose between flowers and autumn leaves? aren’t all the colors beautiful?

can’t I exist under a wide sky just as happily as I can with buildings towering around me? can’t I wander barefoot in the grass and the sand, on rocks by the shore, but still enjoy an awesome pair of shoes?

why can’t I belong to the whole world? 

