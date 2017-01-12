I think the excitement of seeing it is seeing it multiple times… Really, we want people to have the experience of the multiplicity of it, and the only real way to do that is to come back and see it again and again.

— Mark Jackson, director

Shotgun Players’ Hamlet

for @anonsally​

