flamethrowing-hurdy-gurdy: I was walking down the street one…
I was walking down the street one day and saw a rude ‘hah!’ written on the sidewalk but then I turned around after passing it and <3
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2jqMnrD.
I was walking down the street one day and saw a rude ‘hah!’ written on the sidewalk but then I turned around after passing it and <3
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2jqMnrD.
This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, January 10th, 2017 at 8:03 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.