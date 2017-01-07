disneydailly: You have no idea how long I’ve waited to hold you…
You have no idea how long I’ve waited to hold you in my arms again…
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2i42I83.
You have no idea how long I’ve waited to hold you in my arms again…
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2i42I83.
This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, January 7th, 2017 at 8:09 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.