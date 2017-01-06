« thalassarche: Red-tailed Hawk (Buteo jamaicensis) – photo by…
vox: Michelle Obama’s last speech as first lady was a tearful,… »

missymalice:Best first lady ♡

missymalice:

Best first lady ♡

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2hZikve.

Tags: michelle obama, 50 days, best first lady.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, January 6th, 2017 at 6:29 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.