gaywrites: The Orlando City Soccer Club’s new stadium includes…
The Orlando City Soccer Club’s new stadium includes a beautiful memorial honoring the victims of the massacre at Pulse. 49 seats are arranged together in a rainbow, each representing one of the victims.
“We put them in Section 12, obviously because we felt that was pertinent — it was June 12 last year when the tragedy happened,” said Phil Rawlins, the team’s founder, while standing before the purple, blue, green, yellow, orange and red rows. A stamp in the center of each seat reads #OrlandoUnited.
“So they’re right here in Section 12, they’re right down by the benches. They’ll certainly be seen by everybody inside the stadium, and a very significant reminder of that day,” he said.
The seats will be a permanent memorial at the stadium. Breathtaking. (via the Huffington Post)
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2hYz94r.
Tags: like I said, silly, whew, it's a silly thing for me to worry about, but it concerned me that in the photos, it looks like there are 6 rows of 8 seats, which would of course be 48 rather than 49, looking at the photos I realized that there was one place, where the 49th seat could be, there could be a ninth seat, on the right side, of the lowest (indigo) row, so I clicked through and watched the video, hoping it would show that, and it did.