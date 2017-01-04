« swansong-willows: (via Pinterest)

bonneibennett: For a single man in possession of a good fortune…

bonneibennett:

For a single man in possession of a good fortune must be in want of a wife.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2hTrHfA.

Tags: mrs. bennet's face in that first gif tho.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, January 4th, 2017 at 10:54 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.