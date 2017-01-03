propitlikeithot: spawnofinterest: infpbandgeek: sprinkles-and-…
Make Trump’s Inauguration “National Just Say No To Trump Day”
Make it a Daily Policy!
Also, NEVER refer to him as “President …” – just “Trump”. Don’t legitimise his position by giving him respect that he hasn’t earned.
dont even give him that. call him Donald
Make Donald Drumpf again
jan 20th is my b-day so let’s make inauguration day my day! ;)
“Are you going to watch the inauguration?”
“Sorry it’s @daaamian‘s birthday I have to bake them a cake.”
Let’s give @daaamian a great birthday, everyone!
@daaamian have a happy bday!!!!
Let’s just make gifs for @daaamian‘s birthday.
@daaamian would probably make a better President tbh.
Do I know that person? No.
Do I agree with you? Yes.
Make Jan 20th official @daaamian day
SIGNAL BOOST
@daaamian day
… it’s also my birthday
Can I make you a gifset for a present?
