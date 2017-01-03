« christinelinnell: briannacherrygarcia: I got…
propitlikeithot: spawnofinterest: infpbandgeek: sprinkles-and-…

propitlikeithot:

spawnofinterest:

infpbandgeek:

sprinkles-and-gayness:

violetfaust:

woodelf68:

riskpig:

frickmyrick:

foxhack:

softjoly:

daaamian:

cmdrslagathor:

edens-blog:

hajandradeye:

phroyd:

Make Trump’s Inauguration “National Just Say No To Trump Day”

Make it a Daily Policy!

Phroyd

Also, NEVER refer to him as “President …” – just “Trump”. Don’t legitimise his position by giving him respect that he hasn’t earned.

dont even give him that. call him Donald

Make Donald Drumpf again

jan 20th is my b-day so let’s make inauguration day my day! ;) 

“Are you going to watch the inauguration?”
“Sorry it’s @daaamian‘s birthday I have to bake them a cake.”

Let’s give @daaamian a great birthday, everyone!

@daaamian have a happy bday!!!!

Let’s just make gifs for @daaamian‘s birthday.

@daaamian would probably make a better President tbh. 

Do I know that person? No.

Do I agree with you? Yes.

Make Jan 20th official @daaamian day

SIGNAL BOOST

@daaamian day

… it’s also my birthday

Can I make you a gifset for a present?

