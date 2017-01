Rainy-day lichen and fungi at Skofield Park, 2016-12-31.

Tags: I was invited to do another Christmas bird count, this was the Santa Barbara count yesterday, the group I was with did a feeder watch, and then walked to skofield park and back, it rained on us most of the time, which was very pretty, and cool, though not great from a bird standpoint, but the lichen was amazing.