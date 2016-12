the-eldest-woman-on: the-eldest-woman-on: Woody Guthrie’s list…

the-eldest-woman-on:

Woody Guthrie's list of resolutions from 1942. To write me here new set of new years resolutions I'll write down a set of them my own self: NEW YEARS RULIN'S WORK MORE AND BETTER WORK BY A SCHEDULE WASH TEETH IF ANY SHAVE TAKE BATH EAT GOOD – FRUIT – VEGETABLES – MILK DRINK VERY SCANT IF ANY WRITE A SONG A DAY WEAR CLEAN CLOTHES – LOOK GOOD SHINE SHOES SHANGE SOCKS CHANGE BAD CLOTHES OFTEN READ LOTS OF GOOD BOOKS LISTEN TO THE RADIO A LOT LEARN PEOPLE BETTER KEEP RANCHO CLEAN DONT GET LONESOME STAY GLAD KEEP HOPING MACHINE RUNNING DREAM GOOD BANK ALL EXTRA MONEY SAVE DOUGH HAVE COMPANY BUT DONT WASTE TIME SEND MARY AND KIDS MONEY PLAY AND SING GOOD DANCE BETTER HELP WIN WAR – BEAT FASCISM LOVE MAMA LOVE PAPA LOVE PETE LOVE EVERYBODY MAKE UP YOUR MIND WAKE UP AND FIGHT

