petermorwood: hauntedfalcon: constable-connor: adhdkirabraginsky: marauders4evr: factsinallcaps:…

marauders4evr: factsinallcaps: fenrisesque: factsinallcaps: sightless-raiton: factsinallcaps: THE LIST OF THINGS NINTENDO PREDATES INCLUDES, BUT IS NOT LIMITED TO: THE SHERLOCK HOLMES FRANCHISE UNITED STATES PRESIDENT DWIGHT D. EISHENHOWER’S BIRTH THE NOVEL “DRACULA” THE NOVELS “THE TIME MACHINE” AND “WAR OF THE WORLDS” BY H.G. WELLS THE FIRST MODERN OLYMPIC GAMES THE DISCOVERY OF HELIUM ON EARTH … Okay. I believe you. But like… how? NINTENDO WAS FOUNDED IN 1889 AS A CARD GAME MANUFACTURER AND ALL THOSE OTHER THINGS HAPPENED IN 1890 OR LATER WHAT THE FUCK I THOUGHT DRACULA WAS EARLIER WHAT THE FUCK YOU COULD WRITE A DRACULA FANFIC WHERE DRACULA TRAVELS TO JAPAN AND BUYS A PACK OF NINTENDO BRAND PLAYING CARDS AND IT WOULD BE HISTORICALLY ACCURATE. SAME DEAL FOR SHERLOCK HOLMES. No no no no no! Don’t write fanfic! Those things are in the public domain! You can legally write, publish, and sell a Dracula book where Dracula travels to Japan and buys a pack of Nintendo brand playing cards! Same deal for Sherlock Holmes! what if you write a book where dracula and sherlock holmes travel to japan at the same time and reach for the last pack of nintendo brand playing cards that they both wanted

Dracula travels to Japan for some Nintendo cards and a murder takes place. Is it Dracula? Who knows, but Sherlock Holmes has been asked to solve the murder and must visit Nintendo and purchase a pack for analysis.