shipwreckedcomedy: Some of our kickstarter perks included…

Some of our kickstarter perks included original photos from on set that we took with disposable cameras. We got digital copies of them all because we love them and they give a old-school summer camp view of what it was like to be on set with us. Here are a few that we’ve posted on our instagram lately. Edgar Allan Poe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party now complete on Shipwrecked Comedy!

