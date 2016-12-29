refinery29: The Women’s March on Washington, which is set to…
The Women’s March on Washington, which is set to take place the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration, is shaping up to actually be intersectional
For women with the ability who want to financially contribute, there is now a button to donate straight through Facebook. Donations will help cover:
- renting port-a-potties
- bus parking fees
- safety and security personnel
- staging
- sound equipment
Gifs: Women’s March on Washington
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2iJ6KAj.
Tags: politics, redacted, I hope it's huge, I hope all the protests are huge, the best protests, such beautiful protests, we're gonna be sick of how successful they are.