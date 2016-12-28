windandwater:

we make and decorate cookies every year in our house, only because we have dinosaur and unicorn and shark cookie cutters that we never use otherwise, we also throw in a few strange ones along with the usual trees and stars. and we have decorations that include eyeballs and bones from Halloween.

so this year my mom invited two little kids over to do it with us so already this is a recipe for success

and my favorite part was teaching them to do sock slides because hi what kind of children don’t do sock slides and their mom being like “oh….we have a new activity…”

but the other best part was that the little girl started out doing purple cats and pink unicorns but by the end she was like I’M GONNA MAKE A SLIMY HAND and made a gross green hand and covered it wit candy so it looked like it had a really disgusting disease and my mom and I were SO. PROUD.