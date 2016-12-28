« ““I offer my sincere and everlasting condolences to the souls of those who lost their lives here, as…”

The Adventures of HG Wells the Smol Bean

elphaba-in-the-tardis:

roxymoron101:

image
image

Let me know what other adventures you want the smol bean to go on!

These are my favorite.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2hwo92M.

Tags: poeparty, wellenore.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, December 28th, 2016 at 6:32 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.