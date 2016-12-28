roxymoron101: For @lies prompted HG travels back in time to…
For @lies prompted HG travels back in time to witness the construction of the pyramids. Lenore is unimpressed.
Thank you!
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2iFRiom.
Disclaimer: See domain name.