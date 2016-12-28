In Review: The Most Memorable We the People Petitions:



Moved by the tragic suicide of a transgender teenager whose parents had forced her to attend conversion therapy, citizens used a We the People petition to support a ban on the practice. In a response, the White House did just that, and President Obama threw his support behind state-level efforts to ban conversation therapy for minors. Prior to this response, the White House had not taken an official stance on the issue.

“This Administration believes that young people should be valued for who they are, no matter what they look like, where they’re from, the gender wiht which they identify, or who they love.”