dendroica: birdsbirdsbirds–andperhapsapug: Golden-crowned…

Golden-crowned Kinglet–FINALLY!, Oakton, Virginia, October 30, 2016

In my quest to photograph the Golden and Ruby crowned Kinglets which have happily been feasting in my backyard, I have learned a lot about the foraging behavior/identification considerations for these small frenetic birds. Mostly, the almost hummingbird like pace of especially the Yellow-crowned Kinglets requires diligence and patience in order to get a photo which is more than a streak across the lens or a wavering branch, indicating the recently departed:)

Also, I would like to offer a shout out (if that is still a thing) to another birder for being as good as he seems on paper (or, at least, in his Tumblr posts:), as although we have never met, he is consistently willing to be generous with both his time and his copious amounts of knowledge….offering advice and answering questions…without making this birding novice feel like a complete and unequivocal, well, novice….