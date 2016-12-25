renatagrieco:

October 4, 2016 – Worm-eating Warbler (Helmitheros vermivorum) Breeding in forests of eastern North America, these warblers winter in Central America and the Caribbean. They eat a variety of arthropods, especially caterpillars, picking them from the leaves of low shrubs. Nesting on the ground, they build cups of skeletonized leaves lined with moss. Females typically stay on the nest when threatened, even remaining until they are touched. They then act helpless, fluttering with their wings and tails spread, in an attempt to distract predators. Chicks leave the nest around eight to ten days after they hatch.

Tags: PJH, some kids don't really fit in with the cool kids, they hang out near the forest floor, eat grubs, nest on the ground, their experience isn't the kind that ends up in a john hughes movie, but it's real and valid all the same.