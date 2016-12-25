“Put Your Sad Down” – School of Seven Bells

I know you gotta, you gotta be on your own

Who left you wanting, wanting to fall in love

That’s alright cause all that I wanna do

Is make you forget, forget that you feel so bad

Give your heart a second to find the will again

Put your sad down

And tonight just feel with your body

And tonight just feel with your body

Put your sad down

And tonight just feel with your body

Put your sad down

So baby no pressure

I’m just talking pleasure

And tonight just feel with your body

So baby no pressure

I’m just talking pleasure

So baby no pressure

I’m just talking pleasure

So baby no pressure

I’m just talking pleasure

And tonight just feel with your body

So baby no pressure

I’m just talking pleasure

So baby no pressure, put your sad down

I’m just talking pleasure

So baby no pressure

I’m just talking pleasure

And tonight just feel with your body

So baby no pressure

I’m just talking pleasure

So baby no pressure

I’m just talking pleasure

So baby no pressure

I’m just talking pleasure

So baby no pressure

I’m just talking pleasure

So baby no pressure

I’m just talking pleasure

Put your sad down

And tonight just feel with your body

So baby no pressure

I’m just talking pleasure

So baby no pressure

I’m just talking pleasure

So baby no pressure

I’m just talking pleasure

And tonight just feel with your body

So baby no pressure

I’m just talking pleasure (x4)

Tags: 2359, sviib, and by you I mean me, put your sad down, i think it's time, the sun is coming back to this side of the world, in another minute it will be christmas, and it's true i don't know what's coming, but no one ever does, there's a time to mourn, and there's a time to live your life, in the world that is, even if it isn't the world you were expecting, so: note to me, it's time to put your sad down.