Hello @lies , it is I, your Poe Party Secret Santa. I am so sorry for the late reveal. I’ve just come back from a trip where I tried to upload your present, but was unable to do so because of the terrible wifi connection. How was your Christmas? Did yo get to see lots of birds?

I hope you enjoy your present, I had a lot of fun writing it.

Read it on AO3.

Prompt: Edgar’s truest friend

Death has followed Edgar every step of his life.

He didn’t know know why he was foolish enough to believe it ever left him.

The warm water in the basin had long turned cold, but he kept scrubbing and submerging his pruned fingers back into the cold water. Despite them being spotless, he could still feel the slick of Eddie’s blood staining them.

After another half hour scratching at his skin, his hands were red and raw. He sat silently in the study, his eyes flickering from the floorboards to the empty chair across the study.

