anonsally: I’ve posted about the wallpaper already, but here are…

I’ve posted about the wallpaper already, but here are some more aspects of the decor of the vacation rental that require some comment.
Top row: light fixture and floor lamp in the living room. I genuinely like these, though I would prefer the hanging lamp in a different color.
Second row: rather uncomfortable orange naugahyde couch. There are chairs and recliners in a similar style, but the chairs are pink and faded and the recliners are a completely different shade of dark red.
Third row: upstairs hallway light fixture, which I also like, and a vintage blender in avocado green.
Fourth to sixth rows: glassware and cutlery that I sincerely love.
Oh wow. My mom had that flatware. I totally associate that design with weekend/vacation trips to visit her in the late 60s/early 70s.
