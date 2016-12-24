anonsally:

I’ve posted about the wallpaper already, but here are some more aspects of the decor of the vacation rental that require some comment.

Top row: light fixture and floor lamp in the living room. I genuinely like these, though I would prefer the hanging lamp in a different color.

Second row: rather uncomfortable orange naugahyde couch. There are chairs and recliners in a similar style, but the chairs are pink and faded and the recliners are a completely different shade of dark red.

Third row: upstairs hallway light fixture, which I also like, and a vintage blender in avocado green.

Fourth to sixth rows: glassware and cutlery that I sincerely love.