life:

It’s A Wonderful Life was first released in New York City on December 20, 1946 – 70 years ago today. Pictured here is Jimmy Stewart as George Bailey in downtown Bedford Falls. (Martha Holmes—The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images) #LIFElegends #thisweekinLIFE #JimmyStewart

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2i1bbGR.

Tags: so good, so dark.