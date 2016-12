Birding, aka birdwatching, is a recreational hobby where you try to see birds. Other words you may see associated with the hobby are birdspotting, twitching, listing… there are a lot of ways to go about looking at birds! But the basic gist of all these subcategories is:

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2hYEWIj.

Tags: that's it, that's birding.